Liverpool might save £32 million on Kylian Mbappe’s transfer if if talks stall.

With a 4-0 win over Southampton at the weekend, Liverpool kept up the pressure on their title rivals.

Chelsea were defeated by Manchester United, as Diogo Jota, Thiago Alcantara, and Virgil van Dijk all scored for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Liverpool, on the other hand, has had to deal with injuries in recent weeks and has been connected with a number of transfers to assist strengthen their title hopes.

The following is a list of the most recent names to surface in the Liverpool transfer rumour mill ahead of the January transfer window.

Mbappe, Kylian

Dario AS, via The Mirror

According to sources, the French attacker has reached a “stalemate” in his negotiations with PSG over a new deal.

Mbappe’s attitude gives Liverpool a “new boost,” according to the Mirror, with the 22-year-old in the final year of his contract.

According to Dario AS, there has been “no advance” in the negotiations, with the player’s position remaining same from the summer, when he was linked with a move to Real Madrid.

The fresh developments “may intrigue” Liverpool, according to the Mirror, but the Spanish team remain the frontrunners to sign the striker.

Adama Traore is a winger for Wolves.

Football Insider is a website dedicated to football.

Liverpool could save £32 million by signing Wolves winger Adama Traore in January.

Traore is currently valued at £18 million by the club, according to Football Insider, after being valued at £50 million earlier this summer.

Jurgen Klopp is thought to be “eager” on signing a forward ahead of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane’s participation in the Africa Cup of Nations, and the Reds have been connected with him on numerous occasions.

According to the report, Wolves’ plan to sell Traore is linked to the club’s desire to sign loanee Hwang Hee-chan on a permanent basis.

Aaron Ramsey is a quarterback for the New York Jet

Fichajes, via Sport Witness

Liverpool is said to be interested in signing Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey.

Jurgen Klopp is trying to bolster his midfield options, according to Sport Witness through Fichajes, after failing to replace Gini Wijnaldum in the summer.

Ramsey is expected to depart Juventus in January, according to reports. “The summary has come to an end.”