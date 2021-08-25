Liverpool might repeat their trade trick with Kylian Mbappe for £176.8 million this summer.

According to sources in France, Paris Saint-Germain could sell Kylian Mbappe before the transfer window shuts since the 22-year-old has rejected down contract offers.

The Frenchman’s current contract expires next summer, and the club might lose him for nothing, prompting them to break ways with him within the next week.

Real Madrid, who have been linked with a desire for Mbappe for years, are the team pushing for a deal, with a rumored €160 million bid made this week.

The news of the bid came following rumors that an unknown English team had expressed serious interest in the player.

Regardless of who the English club is, the numbers involved in any prospective Mbappe trade mean there is “absolutely no chance” Liverpool could afford the player, according to Jurgen Klopp, who told reporters last year.

Liverpool have already spent £36 million on Ibrahima Konate this summer and have signed a number of key players to new long-term contracts, with Andy Robertson being the most recent to do so.

After Ben Davies and Ben Woodburn both left the club on loan, Liverpool might make a similar move this summer.

With both seeing their chances in the first team dwindling, selling the two now would yield little reward.

Rhian Brewster, 21, spent a season with Swansea City before joining Sheffield United for £23 million last summer. During his time at the Liberty Stadium, the 21-year-old impressed.

Davies has recently joined Brewster on a season-long loan at Sheffield United, while Woodburn has moved to Hearts for the remainder of the season.

The Reds may not recoup the £23 million they paid for Brewster by loaning the players now, but they will likely get more than they would this summer if the pair impress at their respective clubs.

For Davies and Woodburn, minutes would have been scarce, and Michael Edwards appears to be repeating a brilliant move.

