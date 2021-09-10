Liverpool might face more FIFA sanctions, while the Reds could confront a new financial reality following the £120 million sale.

If the Premier League’s current dispute with the Brazilian FA is not resolved, Liverpool could be without a number of senior players for future matches.

For the Reds’ journeys to Watford on October 16 and Atletico Madrid in the Champions League on October 19, Jurgen may be unable to rely on and Fabinho.

The Reds, who travel to Leeds this weekend, are one of a number of English Premier League clubs set to be without their Brazilian internationals after the Selecao invoked FIFA’s “five-day rule” in response to Premier League clubs’ refusal to release their players due to Brazil’s current red list status and subsequent coronavirus quarantine rules imposed by the UK government.

FIFA reluctantly agreed to take this measure at the request of the Brazilian Football Association, though the Premier League is still in talks and is looking for a solution.

Affected clubs, including Liverpool, are appealing the decision, citing the unusual conditions that precluded players from traveling and reporting for national team duty without being required to stay in a hotel for ten days upon their return to England.

Brazil has three matches scheduled for the October international break, followed by doubleheaders in November and January/February, with all seven matches taking place in current red-list countries.

The Selecao is scheduled to visit Venezuela on October 7 before traveling to Colombia on October 10 and hosting Uruguay on October 14.

If no agreement can be reached and the present UK travel laws and restrictions remain unchanged, Premier League clubs will have to stop their players from being called up if they do not want them to be quarantined in a hotel for ten days when they return.

Liverpool’s and their rivals’ financial success has been based on a thriving television market.

Sky, BT Sport, and Amazon are giving the League’s clubs some financial certainty in these pandemic-affected times by rolling over their existing arrangement for the same price through the 2022-2025 cycle.

