Liverpool midfielder is set to make his Champions League debut after passing his transfer audition.

Liverpool have the luxury of qualifying for the knockout stages and top spot in their group going into Wednesday’s Champions League match against Porto.

So far, the Reds have dominated their group, winning four of their four games, including two against Spanish champions Atletico Madrid.

It means that manager Jurgen Klopp can make a number of changes to the lineup ahead of Saturday’s Premier League match against Southampton, with a number of young players vying for playing time in Europe’s top club competition.

Porto has been a familiar and accommodating opponent for the Reds over the years, but with qualification still on the line, they will be spirited.

The following are ten things to look out for on the night.

Porto (five points) is currently in second place in the group, ahead of Atletico Madrid (four) and Milan (three) (one).

It means that any point would be crucial for them at Anfield, when they host Atletico Madrid to the Estadio Dragao for the group’s last encounter, which might be a blockbuster.

On the same night, Real Madrid hosts Milan, and a win would put an end to Milan’s chances of reaching the competition’s last-16.

Luis Diaz has been connected with a number of high-profile clubs as a result of his performance in the Champions League so far this season. Liverpool is one of them.

The Colombian international has already scored against Atletico Madrid and AC Milan, displaying an electrifying directness and flare in his play that appears to make him a great match for Klopp’s side.

Diaz was not at his best when Liverpool visited Porto earlier in the campaign and romped to a 5-0 victory. On Wednesday, the 23-year-old will undoubtedly be eager to present a more polished version of himself to possible suitors.

In recent years, these two clubs have met repeatedly in the Champions League, and Porto has failed miserably in its attempts to contain Liverpool.

The Reds have four victories and a draw in their previous five games, with an overall score of 16-2.

