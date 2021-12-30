Liverpool may yet frustrate Bernardo Silva and prevent Pep Guardiola from completing a’swap’.

After Liverpool’s 1-0 loss to Leicester City on Tuesday evening, several disgruntled Liverpool fans demanded that the trophy be handed over to Manchester City right away.

The distance between Man City and Liverpool at the top of the Premier League has expanded thanks to Ademola Lookman’s solitary goal, an extended advantage Pep Guardiola’s team would not have expected after their 6-3 victory over the Foxes.

The issue for Jurgen Klopp’s side now is not how they will respond to this setback, but how it will affect their championship rivals down the East Lancs Road.

Man City are in spectacular form and show no symptoms of a team that is about to go through an unexpected slump.

Guardiola’s team’s ability to go on long winning streaks should come as no surprise, given that the Citizens have been demanding near-perfection from the Reds since 2018 while competing for silverware.

Even though Liverpool finished the 2018/19 season with 11 victories and two draws from 13 games for a total of 97 points, it was not enough to end the club’s lengthy quest for top-flight triumph.

Klopp’s team would make amends for losing the title on the final day of the previous season by going one better in the 2019/20 campaign. After 38 games, the sides were separated by 18 points, indicating that City were not untouchable.

The fact that Guardiola’s team were forced to give the Reds a guard of honour at the Etihad during their match in July 2020, the first league game since Liverpool were declared as champions, added to the sweetness of their title triumph.

And Bernardo Silva’s expression as the Liverpool players took the field told it all.

With his arms at his sides and a frown on his face, the Portuguese midfielder refused to respect the Reds and walked off the ground before Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane had even entered the Etihad Stadium.

City’s 4-0 victory, on the other hand, served as a wake-up call. Guardiola and his teammates were in pain, and they planned to avenge themselves the following season.

Despite the fact that they were eight points up. “The summary has come to an end.”