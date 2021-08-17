Liverpool may recruit a Premier League forward who was passed over for Diogo Jota to kick off the new generation.

Ismaila Sarr, a rumoured Liverpool target, made his Premier League comeback with Watford this weekend, scoring twice to help his team beat Aston Villa 3-2 on the opening weekend.

Last summer, the 23-year-old was on Liverpool’s radar – the club finally bought Diogo Jota – but it was expected that Sarr would be moved following Watford’s relegation at the end of the 2019/20 season.

However, no deal materialized, and the Senegal international remained at Vicarage Road to play a key role in the Hornets’ promotion-winning side, scoring 13 Championship goals and adding four assists.

That brought his tally for Watford to 20 goals in his first two seasons with the club, while no other Hornets player has had more goal involvements in that time.

Each of the above points to the attacker’s great start to life in the country since his arrival in 2019, but given his track record, this shouldn’t come as a surprise.

Sarr came through at Metz, a team that, while not the most successful in terms of trophy, has an almost unrivaled academy and scouting system.

With tight relationships to several Football Associations across Europe, Asia, India, and Africa, its scouting network reaches across countries and even continents.

Metz is also a main shareholder in ‘Generation Foot,’ a Senegalese academy that helped produce Sarr, as well as a number of other European talents including Kalidou Koulibaly and Sadio Mane.

And it’s probable that the 23-year-old may follow Mane to Liverpool in the near future.

Although Sarr, like his countryman, is a wide attacker, his profile differs from Mane’s, as he stands at a towering 6ft1in.

He’s still quick and a deadly dribbler, though. In terms of dribbles attempted, he was 21st out of 129 Championship players who played over 1000 minutes last season, with an average of 5.9 per 90.

On Saturday, he attempted eight dribbles in the Premier League against Villa, seven of which were successful, indicating that he'll be able to take up where he left off.