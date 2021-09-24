Liverpool may overtake Manchester City and Chelsea in the Premier League title race, which they currently lead by £197.5 million.

The mood in the Liverpool camp was drastically different when Chelsea and Man City last met.

Jurgen Klopp’s team were wounded and bruised as Thomas Tuchel and Pep Guardiola faced off in the Champions League final in Porto back in May, after a disastrous championship defense devastated by injury left them merely grateful to have a place in Europe’s best competition the following year.

Reds fans watched enviously as two of their biggest rivals battled it out for the European Cup, suffering to see any side win the coveted trophy, but much more hurting to know that their team was nowhere near good enough to contend for such a prize.

Liverpool ended 30 years of misery by winning their first Premier League title in 2020, but just as they dared to dream of the Reds erecting a new citadel of invincibility, the 2020/21 campaign put a stop to their plans.

Was Klopp’s team’s time at the top really over, with City and Chelsea serving as a sobering reminder of how far they had fallen behind?

Such fears were unfounded, as Liverpool has since seen the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Jordan Henderson, and Joel Matip return from injury.

Even with their walking wounded back in the fold, Reds fans worried about their position in the pecking order, and the summer transfer window did nothing to alleviate their concerns.

While Liverpool’s spending was limited to just £36 million to sign Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig, Man City spent a Premier League record £100 million to sign Jack Grealish, and Chelsea spent a club-record £97.5 million to re-sign Romelu Lukaku, highlighting exactly what the Reds were up against as they began the new season already a step behind.

They didn’t have to be concerned if the first few weeks of the season provide any indication.

Klopp’s side have regained their form and are level on points with Chelsa at the top of the table, having conceded just once and winning all but one of their matches, with only alphabetical order holding them off the top place.

