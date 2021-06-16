Liverpool may have just gained a vital advantage over Chelsea’s Thomas Tuchel.

The announcement of the 2021/22 Premier League dates has given Liverpool a potential boost, which might give them an advantage over top-four opponents Chelsea.

Last season, the Reds pipped Thomas Tuchel’s side to third place in the table after beating Crystal Palace on the penultimate day of the season while the Londoners lost at Aston Villa.

Chelsea were slightly preoccupied against the Villans, perhaps, with a Champions League final on the horizon, but they managed to conclude their season in style by defeating Man City to be named European champions.

As a result, Tuchel’s side will compete in the Club World Cup next season, despite FIFA’s decision to postpone this year’s new-look extended edition owing to the lingering impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

While the dates for the conventional FIFA Club World Cup have yet to be determined, it is expected to take place in Japan at the end of 2021 in the present format.

As a result, Chelsea will be required to travel to Asia in the middle of the season to compete as UEFA’s representative in the competition.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the competition was postponed until February last year, but it was completed just before Christmas in 2018 and 2019, with dates of December 12-22 and December 11-21, respectively.

In 2019, Liverpool competed in the event and were notoriously obliged to play two games in two days as a result, with an Under-18s side exiting the League Cup at the hands of Aston Villa as Jurgen Klopp’s men began their FIFA Club World Cup campaign against Monterrey.

While it is unclear whether Chelsea will be subjected to such schedule overload, there will be no respite for them when they return from Japan, since the FIFA Club World Cup is generally held on the eve of a busy Premier League festive season.

The Reds are now set to visit Stamford Bridge on New Year’s Day, as part of a hectic schedule that includes matches against Tottenham Hotspur, Leeds United, and Leicester City.

