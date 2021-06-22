Liverpool may have already found a solution to their £10 million transfer conundrum.

Conor Bradley is a fresh name on the radar of many Liverpool fans this week.

The Reds, on the other hand, have long been aware of the adolescent who has emerged as a leading contender to make the step from the Academy to the first squad in the last year.

Liverpool’s willingness to let Neco Williams leave this summer – they’ll demand about £10 million if the Wales international decides to leave after Euro 2020 – is due in part to Bradley’s continued success at Kirkby.

Since joining Liverpool on a permanent basis in September 2019 from Dungannon United in Northern Ireland, the 17-year-old right-back hasn’t wasted any time.

After beginning his career with the under-18s, he made his U23s debut as a 16-year-old in December 2019 and was promoted to the higher age group at the start of the previous season, owing to Williams’ promotion to the first-team squad and Ki-Jana Hoever’s move to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

He’s handled it with ease. Bradley was still a teenager when he played for Liverpool in the FA Youth Cup final, which they lost to Aston Villa last month, and he made his senior squad debut for Northern Ireland in a friendly win over Malta less than a week later.

“It was unbelievable,” Bradley remarked after being introduced by Northern Ireland manager Ian Baraclough in the 85th minute. “I got shivers when the gaffer came over to me and said, ‘You’re getting on.’ It was a once-in-a-lifetime experience.”

His connection to Liverpool, on the other hand, dates back considerably further.

In 2012, he was discovered at Liverpool’s Belfast development camp, and in April 2016, he went on a club tour to Germany, where he was named Players’ Player of the Tour.

When the time came to relocate to England, Manchester United and Chelsea were among the possible suitors, but the boyhood Reds fan knew there could only be one destination.

After signing a two-year scholarship with Liverpool, Bradley remarked, “It wasn’t just because I support them, it was because they’re a real family club, and that’s something we all really respect.” “They’re also interested in the educational aspect of it, which is great.” The summary comes to a close.