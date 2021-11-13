Liverpool may have a problem with Xavi’s initial request to the Barcelona board.

Following the appointment of club veteran Xavi as their new manager, Liverpool may face competition for the signing of RB Salzburg star Karim Adeyemi from Barcelona.

Adeyemi is the next potential superstar to emerge from Salzburg in recent years, following Erling Haaland, Sadio Mane, and Takumi Minamino.

The latter pair presently play for Liverpool, and the two clubs have an excellent working relationship when it comes to executing player transfers in the past.

In the summer, the Reds recruited Ibrahim Konate from Salzburg’s unofficial sister club RB Leipzig, cementing their off-the-field link with the Red Bull-owned clubs.

If Liverpool pursues Adeyemi, the 19-year-old forward from Barcelona, they may face a formidable opponent.

According to German site Sport1, Barcelona has held contact with the teenager’s agent. However, Sport1 also claims that Borussia Dortmund is in charge.

But the fact that Xavi has reportedly named Adeyemi his top transfer target should enhance the La Liga club’s chances.

Barcelona’s financial woes are well known, but president Joan Laporta will want to assist his new manager, who was a legend at Camp Nou during his playing days.

Adeyemi, who is valued at £18 million by transfermarkt, made his international debut for Germany against Albania in September and has been in prolific goal-scoring form this season, netting 16 times in 22 games for club and country.

Due to his outstanding performances, he has been connected with a number of prominent European clubs, including Bayern Munich and Real Madrid.

Before leaving Bayern, Adeyemi spent two years in the Bayern youth system.