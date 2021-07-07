Liverpool may cut out the middleman and save millions on their next move. Sancho, Jadon

As Diogo Jota did a year ago, Liverpool have been associated with a number of attacking stars who could succeed in Jurgen Klopp’s system and add something more to the forward line, but few have been linked as frequently as Donyell Malen.

According to rumors in the Netherlands, Malen is almost certain to leave PSV this summer, with Borussia Dortmund leading the race for his services.

Liverpool, on the other hand, is another team that has been heavily associated with him, and those links make sense.

Malen only turned 22 in January, but in 45 appearances last season, he scored 27 goals and added 10 assists, including six goals in eight Europa League games before PSV was knocked out by Olympiacos.

Formerly of Arsenal, Malen represented the Netherlands at the European Championships and has three senior seasons under his belt at PSV, where his numbers have been outstanding in each.

He surely checks off a lot of boxes.

On a Dutch football x Liverpool FC podcast special from Blood Red, to be released on Tuesday, July 6, Football Oranje’s Michael Statham said, “I’m a really huge fan of Malen.”

“It wouldn’t surprise me if he returned to England, although rumors of a move to Borussia Dortmund are rife at the moment.

“He will undoubtedly be on the move this summer, that much is certain. He’s aiming for a major move, and big clubs will be keeping an eye on him.

“Liverpool is one of approximately ten clubs in the world that could potentially sign Malen, so I’d be astonished if they weren’t interested.

“He’s built for a fast-paced league, and he’s a natural goal scorer. He can play on the flank or in the center of the field.

“He missed a couple chances at PSV, but there is added pressure when you play for a bigger team and know you will get fewer opportunities per game.

“That would suit a guy like Malen, and I believe he would be up to the task.

“He’s a little bit different, but he’s a pretty good player.”

Malen’s skillset would be equally at home in German or English football. The summary comes to a close.