Liverpool may be in a lose-lose situation as a result of Erling Haaland’s error.

Some Liverpool fans are perplexed as to why, after facing Red Bull Salzburg in the Champions League group stages in 2019, the Reds chose Takumi Minamino over Erling Haaland.

Sure, the Japan international shined against Jurgen Klopp’s side, scoring in the Austrians’ 4-3 defeat at Anfield, prompting fans and even members of the Liverpool squad to call for a transfer after the game.

They had no idea that a deal was already in the pipeline, with the Reds exploiting a £7.25 million release clause in his contract the following January.

Minamino was a risky acquisition for Liverpool, as seen by his minimal effect at Anfield so far due to circumstances beyond his control.

Although it was a low-risk move thanks to his release clause, with the Reds’ recruitment team believing his market value to be easily over £20 million at the time, it was still a risk given his limited experience in Japan and Austria.

Haaland, on the other hand, was destined for greatness from the start. The Norwegian international also scored in the Salzburg defeat at Anfield, scoring eight goals in six Champions League group games and 28 goals in just 22 appearances in the first half of the season to earn a £19.5 million transfer to Borussia Dortmund.

He hasn’t stopped scoring since, in both the Bundesliga and Europe’s top competitions, establishing himself as one of the continent’s most lethal strikers, with BVB ready to profit handsomely if the 21-year-old departs next summer as predicted.

Of course, they weren’t the only attackers Liverpool had to contend with on that October 2019 night at Anfield.

Patson Daka started the game for Salzburg ahead of Haaland, who was injured, before shining as his replacement with 61 goals in two seasons, earning him a £25 million move to Leicester City in the summer, despite reports of interest from Liverpool, despite a slow start to life at the King Power Stadium.

Hwang Hee-chan, Salzburg’s first goal scorer and final member of their starting front three that night, is currently on loan at Wolves, where he scored on his debut against Watford. “The summary has come to an end.”