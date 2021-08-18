Liverpool may be able to secure a £25 million transfer bargain that would be ideal for Jurgen Klopp’s midfield.

Liverpool have yet to sign a replacement for Gini Wijnaldum with less than three weeks until the transfer window closes for another few months.

It’s possible they’ve decided not to and will instead launch the new campaign with the alternatives they already have.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has played more minutes in pre-season than he did in the league in 2020/21, Naby Keita has had a good summer, Curtis Jones will get more playing time, and Harvey Elliott is a midfield option as well.

However, given Jurgen Klopp’s recent statement that “there might be something happening until the conclusion of the transfer window,” it’s unsurprising that players are still being connected with a move to Merseyside’s red half.

Aurelien Tchouameni is a name that keeps cropping up in the transfer speculation mill, with Corriere Dello Sport reporting that the Reds are considering making a move for the midfielder, with a rumoured fee of £25 million.

Although that appears to be a modest price for a player with three years left on his contract, there are a number of reasons why Liverpool might want to sign the 21-year-old midfielder.

While all highlight movies make players appear good, Tchouameni’s reel does an outstanding job of demonstrating his talents, which are in predicting danger, suffocating it, and regaining possession.

The player’s statistics merely serve to highlight his efforts, especially when seen in the context of his team’s performance.

Tchouameni won 97 tackles in 2020/21, the second most by any player in one of Europe’s top five leagues (according to FBRef), and he was tied for first in tackles and interceptions.

What’s more astonishing is that Monaco had 56 percent possession last season, thus he had less chances to retrieve the ball than many other players.

Laurent Abergel of Lorient, for example, was the only player who made more successful tackles, but his team only had 44.6 percent possession, so they were without the ball significantly more frequently than Monaco.

When it came to it, Tchouameni was second only to Abergel.