Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will face additional Naby Keita questions, but the Reds could unleash a new weapon.

Liverpool now turn their attention to European affairs in the first part of a hectic week, following their nerve-wracking encounter with Brentford on Saturday.

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool will face Sergio Conceicao’s Porto in the Champions League for the fifth time in just over three and a half years.

Klopp might take solace in the knowledge that his two excursions to Estadio Do Dragao as Liverpool manager have resulted in a 9-1 aggregate score.

The Liverpool analysis team will have enough to think about as they plot their way to six points in Group B.

After Klopp has addressed to the assembled media and a quick training session, the Champions League contingent will depart from Liverpool John Lennon airport on Monday.

But what are the most pressing concerns for the Reds’ manager to address before the team departs?

The Washington Newsday examines what the agenda would look like as the Champions League returns to prominence.

Klopp’s midfield injuries have struck at an undesirable time.

Due to the absence of Harvey Elliott and Thiago Alcantara, the Reds lacked control in the center of the park on Saturday, succumbing to the fast-paced game that Brentford sorely wanted them to play.

Naby Keita, on the other hand, has the potential to bring order to the engine room.

However, as is typical of the Guinea international, concerns about his fitness remain.

Klopp diagnosed Keita on Friday as having “nothing really serious,” but “definitely keeps him out of the next game.” Keita had been pulled against Norwich on Tuesday after kicking the floor.

“Perhaps [he’ll be gone] a little longer. We’ll have to have a look there as well.

“It’s nothing serious, but it’s clearly unpleasant, and we’ll see how we handle it.”

When Klopp speaks to the press on Tuesday, expect an update on Keita’s condition.

With Manchester City visiting Anfield on Sunday, Klopp may make the most of his resources this week, and a fit Keita would be a major assist.

At the Brentford Community Stadium, Liverpool’s defense had a collective off-night.

In 90 minutes, the Reds scored as many goals as they had in their previous seven games combined.

