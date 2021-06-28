Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp wanted to hit himself over a transfer blunder made by Sadio Mane.

Sadio Mane was absolutely validating Jurgen Klopp’s expectations for the umpteenth time.

The German, on the other hand, only wanted to punch himself.

The sight of the Senegalese tearing apart yet another defense only served to remind Klopp of what could have been had he not erred on the side of prudence in 2014.

After following Mane’s progress since his outstanding performance at the 2012 Olympics, then-Borussia Dortmund manager Jurgen Klopp held negotiations with the RB Salzburg player about a possible move to the Westfalenstadion.

Klopp admitted, “I made a mistake.” “We met, we talked, but towards the end, I wasn’t feeling it. It was more of a vibe than a liking for the player.

“His baseball cap was crooked, and he had a blond streak that he still has. He had the appearance of a budding rapper. “I don’t have time for this,” I reasoned. I’d say I have a decent sense of people, but boy, was I wrong!

“We could only obtain one player for this position at Dortmund, not two or three, so it had to be the perfect fit right now.

“I would have hit myself around three months later, so I already knew I would seize the next opportunity.”

When a similar opportunity arose two years later, with Klopp prepared to stamp his authority with his first summer transfer market in charge of Liverpool, Mane wasn’t the first name that came to mind.

Only after admitting defeat in his effort to sign former Dortmund prodigy Mario Gotze from Bayern Munich did the Reds manager return to the player whose hat had perplexed him two years before.

Mane, for his part, had toyed with Manchester United in January – before being dropped by Southampton manager Ronald Koeman as interest grew – and was also on Tottenham Hotspur’s radar.

However, during the previous season, he had left multiple reminders for Klopp. Mane scored and was sent off in the German’s third game in charge, a 1-1 home draw with Southampton, and netted the Saints’ early opener in an eventual 6-1 win for the Reds in the League Cup a few months later.

And then there’s Liverpool in March. The summary comes to a close.