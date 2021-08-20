Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp teases that ‘opportunity’ would be granted.

Jurgen Klopp has declared in the early stages of Liverpool’s season that he is willing to rotate his players.

The Reds opened their Premier League campaign with a 3-0 win over Norwich last week, and they will face Burnley in front of a sold-out Anfield crowd for the first time since March 2020 on Saturday afternoon.

Klopp began Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and James Milner in midfield at Carrow Road, and is unlikely to play Fabinho on Saturday afternoon after the Brazilian’s father died earlier this week.

After missing the Norwich game due to concussion protocols, Curtis Jones has been cleared to play. At Anfield, though, Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara are available for selection.

Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip are both in contention to start at centre-back, but Klopp is also considering Joe Gomez and Ibrahima Konate for their first starts of the season.

With an international break coming up in early September, Klopp has suggested that he is open to modifying his starting lineups as his players continue to improve their fitness following the preseason grind.

“Pre-season is like that,” Klopp explained. “After four, five, or six weeks off – I know some players only had two or three – the season begins, and we have three games in the first two weeks – Saturday, Saturday, Saturday – before the international break.

“It’s been like that for a few years, I believe. It means that rotation and other similar techniques are useless.

“Everyone played a similar amount of minutes in preseason, and then the international break came this year with three games for some – which we will consider at a later point, but it is something we must discuss – before returning and playing again.

“Then there’s the matter of playing all three games [during the international break],” says the coach.

“It’s not about delivering rhythm here and there; it’s about putting all of your resources, including all of your players, to work so that you can win the next football game.

“So rotation happens in some way; it doesn’t matter how.”

