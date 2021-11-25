Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp responds to the AFCON charge in his press conference.

After calling the Africa Cup of Nations a “small competition” on Tuesday, Jurgen Klopp has attempted to justify his remarks.

Klopp was asked about the lack of international breaks in the coming months at his pre-match press conference on Tuesday.

While the Liverpool manager was relieved to see them go until March 2022, he reminded those in attendance of the AFCON, which will be held in Cameroon at the turn of the year.

Liverpool will be without Naby Keita, Mohamed Salah, and Sadio Mane for the month-long event, which begins in the first week of January, and Klopp argued with an African reporter after the 2-0 victory over Porto.

Klopp defined his remarks as humorous and chastised the journalist for misrepresenting his Tuesday remarks.

This is how the conversation went down.

“It’s fine; I didn’t mean it that way. To be honest, I’m not sure why you think that way.” :: “Come on, I didn’t mean it that way… So I wasn’t even close to having the thought in my head that I wanted to talk about the AFCON as a ‘small tournament,’ or about Africa as a ‘tiny continent.’

“What I meant was that if you watched the entire press conference, you might have gotten it right, because I mentioned there would be no international breaks until March.

“I responded, “Oh, there’s a little tournament in January,” but I wasn’t implying that it was a small tournament; I was simply stating that it is still a tournament, which is amusing. It’s still a competition, although a significant one. “I am not a natural speaker, but you can misunderstand me at any time…”: “I am not a native speaker, but you can misunderstand me at any time.”

“I’m sorry, but I don’t think so…

I am certain that I would never think in this manner. I’m not sure why you believed this was honest, but it’s not acceptable because I would never do such a thing.

“But that’s it for the time being. It wasn’t my intention, but you created something [more]of it, so being completely honest isn’t so cool.”