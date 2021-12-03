Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp responds to charges that Mohamed Salah is “selfish.”

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that he has never had to speak to Mohamed Salah about his goal-scoring decisions, despite the Egyptian’s recent accusations of being selfish and greedy.

Such accusations have been debunked this season, with the forward leading the Premier League topscorer and playmaker categories with 13 goals and eight assists, and contributing to a goal in all but one of Liverpool’s domestic encounters.

While he has always been a prolific goal scorer, he has recently increased the number of goals and chances he creates for his teammates.

Salah and Sadio Mane have had a few on-the-field spats in the past about attacking decision-making when such charges were frequently leveled at the former.

Klopp, on the other hand, has dismissed any claims that Egypt captain Mohamed Salah is greedy, stressing that his performances thus far this season are the product of his natural evolution as a player.

“It’s not a coincidence,” the German said, “but we didn’t talk about it since it wasn’t required.” “These things happen on their own time.

“We never chastised him for being too selfish or whatever because he was never like that.

“It’s entirely typical for a striker who comes into circumstances where we all want them to finish to ignore a teammate who is perhaps in a better position.

“It’s very simple to sit on the couch at home and accuse him of being selfish for not passing. It’s the most hardest thing to do, but being in similar scenarios many times helps a lot in each appearance so you know what to expect when we’re there.

“Because of our formation, it should be obvious when you are in a given region of the pitch and 10 or 15 yards away from another specific area that there is a player wearing the same outfit. That’s beneficial.

“Mo now has the necessary experience and is at ease. He hasn’t lost his will to score, but he is calm and technically matured again, which is incredible, but he has, giving him more time to see the proper things in.” The summary comes to a conclusion.”