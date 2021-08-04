Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp now has a new source of motivation after Man City’s unexpected victory.

Gini Wijnaldum must be replaced. A midfield trio of Hendo, Thiago, and Fabinho would be ideal, but depending on all three to stay fit throughout the season would be a hefty gamble.

Two of them are also on the wrong side of 30, so we need to be thinking about the future. In recent years, the club has gotten most things right in the transfer market, and I’m confident that this time will be no different.

It would also be excellent to get another forward. Our competitors are improving, therefore we must stay up.

He slowed down last season, but he’s still young and has all of the makings of a superstar.

Jurgen Klopp would be the ideal manager to assist him in realizing his full potential. So it’s a resounding yes from me!

Given that Pep Guardiola has often stated (don’t laugh!) that Man City cannot afford a headline acquisition, these links are quite surprising…

But, in all seriousness, this is what we’re up against: a state-funded football club with virtually limitless resources and an administration that appears impotent to rein them in.

But it is Jurgen Klopp’s desire to overcome this that drives him. We’ve beaten them before, and we can beat them again.

Trent is set to take over as Liverpool’s next captain. What he’s accomplished thus far in his career is incredible.

Although one-club individuals are becoming increasingly rare, there’s no reason why he can’t follow in the footsteps of Steven Gerrard and Jamie Carragher and spend his entire professional career at Anfield.

And I have no doubt that the European Cup and league championship medals he has already won will not be his last.

Alisson, Trent, Konate, Matip, Robbo, Fabinho, Thiago, Hendo, Jota, Salah, Mane, Fabinho, Fabinho, Fabinho, Fabinho, Fabinho, Fabinho, Fabinho, Fabinho, Fabinho, Fabinho, Fabinho,

Virgil van Dijk does not need to be rushed.

Add Joel Matip to the mix as well. Last season was wrecked by the loss of three center-halves, so having them all back is huge.

With all due respect to Matip and Gomez, Virgil van Dijk’s comeback is the most important. He is the player who, more than any other, has turned this team into a perpetual winner.

When a player returns from an injury like this, it’s natural to wonder if they’ll ever be the same. But all you have to do is look at Giorgio Chiellini’s Euros performances for Italy.

He came back despite a devastating knee injury he sustained at the age of 35. “The summary has come to an end.”