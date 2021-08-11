Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp may be on the verge of replacing Philippe Coutinho.

For the first time in nearly 18 months, Liverpool competed in front of a full Anfield crowd on Sunday, with a new member in the squad taking center stage.

Fans were reunited with stars such as Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk, and Sadio Mane, but it was Harvey Elliott, a child, who stole the show.

The 18-year-old Liverpool supporter was positioned on the right of a midfield three for the Reds against Athletic Bilbao, and he was a valuable contributor throughout the game.

Elliott was extremely effective on the ball, often making good decisions and executing at a high technical level, allowing him to take risks without frequently losing control.

While on loan at Ewood Park, the teenager was used as a forward by Blackburn Rovers last season, but Jurgen Klopp has expressed interest in utilizing him in a deeper role at Liverpool this summer.

Throughout the Reds’ pre-season program, he has begun as a midfielder, providing a comparable balance between attack and midfield to a certain Philippe Coutinho, who left Merseyside to join Barcelona in January 2018.

At Anfield, the Brazilian was equally adept in possession whether he was asked to play as a midfielder or a forward, with Klopp demonstrating a preference for using him in deeper positions against weaker opponents.

Coutinho, a hybrid offensive player in the mold of Kevin De Bruyne, Mason Mount, or James Maddison, provided a link between different departments.

Each of those players has played both midfield and forward in the past 12 months without showing much of a drop in performance, and Elliott has the skill set to provide Klopp with a comparable squad option.

Given the fitness concerns of Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, the German employed Xherdan Shaqiri as a no.8 on occasion last season as he looked for an offensive threat from the middle of the pitch, but the Swiss international is said to be moving.

Elliott might be a long-term solution to Liverpool’s squad gap.

Despite the fact that he is still a teenager, the precocious youngster has the potential to develop into the club’s homegrown Coutinho. “The summary has come to an end.”