Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp issues a Romelu Lukaku warning as the club faces a “big dilemma.”

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has cautioned his team not to become fixated on preventing Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku in their next match against Virgil van Dijk.

Lukaku scored in Chelsea’s 2-0 win over Arsenal on Sunday, his first appearance since joining the club for £97 million earlier this month.

With Chelsea visiting Anfield on Saturday evening in a blockbuster match, the Belgium international’s head-to-head with Van Dijk has piqued interest.

However, Klopp believes that Thomas Tuchel’s side is vulnerable all over the field, and that Van Dijk will not be the only Liverpool defender targeted.

“You can write whatever headline you want about Romelu and Virgil, but I’m sure he’ll show up near the other centre-back!” said the Reds’ general manager.

“If you saw the game against Arsenal, one of the goals Chelsea scored was a Reece James cross to him, and you could see how Arsenal tried to defend it and how he got past the centre-backs and into the box for a fairly simple goal.

“The other goal from Reece was because the formation of Arsenal was really central (to deal with Lukaku) so Reece was completely free on the right inside the 18-yard box.

“Kai (Havertz) and Mason (Mount) will punish you if we only focus on Romelu. That is the current situation.

“Last year, there was a lot of talk about Chelsea playing well but not finishing enough situations, and that was clearly the motivation for signing Romelu.

“Wise business. But the good thing about football is there’s no football you can’t defend at all.”

In central defense, Klopp is expected to start Joel Matip with Virgil van Dijk, with Andy Robertson set to replace Kostas Tsimikas.

With the return of Fabinho and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, the Reds boss now has a plethora of midfield alternatives to select from, including Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino to lead the line in the season’s first game against any of the four expected Premier League championship contenders.

“What Thomas Tuchel accomplished there was incredibly good,” Klopp said of Chelsea. They build up and play in a certain way.” “The summary comes to an end.”