Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is debating whether or not to keep Sadio Mane.

With a stunning triumph over Atletico Madrid on Tuesday, Liverpool extended their unblemished start to the season.

The Reds won a 3-2 Champions League match at the Wanda Metropolitano, with Mohamed Salah scoring twice and Naby Keita scoring once.

When Liverpool travels down the East Lancs Road to face bitter North West rivals Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday, it will be the third of seven games in 23 days.

And now we take a look ahead to see what Jurgen Klopp might do when his squad returns to action.

As Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah is targeted, Virgil van Dijk fumes at Luis Suarez.

While Caoimhim Kelleher kept a clean sheet against Watford at the weekend, Alisson Becker cemented his place as the number one goalkeeper with a man-of-the-match performance against Atletico Madrid.

However, while his starting position at Old Trafford appears secure, the same cannot be said for the centre-backs.

This season, Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip have been first-choice defenders, but they appeared a touch out of sorts in Spain, probably due to leg fatigue.

However, starting Ibrahima Konate or Joe Gomez, the latter of whom came in in the final moments of Tuesday’s game, would be a bold move.

While Neco Williams and Kostas Tsimikas have both seen time from the bench at right-back and left-back in recent days, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson are set to keep their shirts.

In midfield, things are less apparent, with Fabinho set to start in the defensive midfield role.

Jordan Henderson looked exhausted in Spain, Naby Keita was substituted at halftime, and James Milner hasn’t started five consecutive games for Liverpool in over three years.

Alex Oxlade-credentials Chamberlain’s have been reinforced by a string of brilliant cameos off the bench.

Curtis Jones, who has missed the last two games, is expected to return, although Thiago Alcantara’s fitness remains in question.

In Madrid, Klopp persisted with his tried-and-true forward line, only the third time in the previous 12 Champions League games that the regular trio has started together.

Sadio Mane was among the substitutes for Liverpool’s triumph at Old Trafford in May.

That evening, Diogo Jota scored the game's first goal and arrived.