Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has a compelling motive to start Harvey Elliott against Norwich.

Liverpool may have lost Gini Wijnaldum to PSG, but their pre-season schedule suggests Jurgen Klopp has plenty of options for the three midfield positions in his starting XI this season.

While most Kopites would pick Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara, and Jordan Henderson if they were fit and available, other players have proved this summer that they are viable possibilities, especially in the first few weeks of 2021/22.

In the eight pre-season games, James Milner was one of four Liverpool players who shared the most playing time, with Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain getting just six and ten minutes less, respectively.

Fabinho has only played 90 minutes in two games for Liverpool, but it’s logical to assume that Klopp will want the Brazilian to anchor his midfield when the Reds go to Carrow Road on Saturday evening to begin their Premier League season.

If Milner takes one of the other midfield spots to ensure Liverpool has the hardworking midfield they need, one space in the team’s center will be open for a more attack-minded player.

Naby Keita, the ‘laptop sensation,’ might be a vital player for Liverpool this season.

Keita took on the challenge when Liverpool last met Norwich in February 2020. He also did fairly well, firing three shots, two of which were on target, and registering four shot producing activities ( per FBRef ).

The Reds, on the other hand, have someone in their ranks who has faced the Canaries more lately and, unlike Keita, has personally contributed to two goals when he has done so.

While on loan at Blackburn Rovers last season, Harvey Elliott faced Norwich both at home and away.

From the player’s perspective, the encounter at Ewood Park was the most important of the two since he began the game and scored a fantastic goal.

Elliott picked up the ball near the touchline on the right flank, drove into the box, easily eluded Grant Hanley’s block, and placed the ball past Norwich goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski.

It was one of two times he dribbled past Hanley that day, and he also dribbled past four other away players for a total of six. “The summary has come to an end.”