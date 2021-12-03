Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp claims that a new addition will save the club millions in the transfer market.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp feels that a revamped goalkeeping department will reduce the club’s need for high-priced signings in the future.

Claudio Taffarel, the 1994 World Cup winner for Brazil, joined the Reds this week following a great recommendation from Alisson Becker, who works with the 55-year-old on an international level.

Taffarel arrived in Merseyside on Tuesday and was shown around the AXA Training Centre by assistant sporting director Julian Ward before beginning training on Thursday.

With Klopp aiming to impose his own ‘goalkeeping system’ at the Kirkby site, a small restructure of the shot-stopping department saw long-serving coach John Achterberg awarded a new contract.

And he claims the club’s coaches will ensure the Reds do not have to spend anywhere near the £65 million fee paid to Roma for Alisson in 2018.

“The most important talent of a goalie when I was a player was to catch balls,” Klopp remarked. It still is, but it has grown tremendously since then.

“Years ago, it was like ‘what?!’ if you did a back pass.” You could return the ball, but that required the goalkeeper to utilize his feet, which was extremely difficult.

“It’s clear that this is a position that is becoming increasingly important, not just on defense, but also on offense.”

“A lot of goalies kick the ball a long distance, which is excellent for each team, but it’s much more about being involved in build-up situations, being the third player to play the ball between the two center-halves.”

“We’re already working on that.” When I was a player, however, the goalkeeping coach was also the head coach.

“You had the goaltender in your goal until he couldn’t play any longer, and then we made this job [goalkeeper coach]for you.”

Klopp stated, “We started with two goalie coaches now and worked it out quite well with Jack [Robinson].”

“We all have distinct ideas, which we combine together.” John is great, he’s like a goalkeeper’s bible; he doesn’t think about anything else!” “Summary concludes.” I’m aware that we’ve been chastised, and that many people blame the goalkeeper.