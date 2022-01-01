Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp claims Man City’s claim is “crazy” as he prepares to contend for the Premier League title.

Liverpool’s title ambitions are dwindling, according to Jurgen Klopp, since Manchester City “can do absurd things.”

The Reds face Chelsea on Sunday, and after City’s match against Arsenal on New Year’s Day, they may find themselves 12 points behind the league leaders.

After Pep Guardiola and his team visit the Emirates, Liverpool will have two games in hand over their opponents, but a 12-point difference would still be concerning for Klopp.

The Reds have only lost twice in 19 Premier League games this season, but City have taken 30 points from their past ten, and while Klopp does not believe his squad is underperforming, he acknowledges that Guardiola’s side is currently the best in England.

“It’s not the situation that’s mentally draining,” Klopp explained. “You asked us two years ago when we were several points ahead, and you always know City can do stupid things.”

“They’ve won their last 15 or whatever, and I believe we had to win our last 15 or whatever the year before when we were champs.”

“It’s not psychologically exhausting; it’s just a competition, and we like competition.” Everything is fine.

“Man City is the squad to defeat, but you must be excellent yourself to do so.”

“If you aren’t perfect, you have to hope City isn’t ideal, which is already a passive role, which I don’t particularly enjoy.”

“However, every team has a difficult period during the season.”

“The shorter that phase is, the more likely you are to win something, and as I already stated, we shall see.”

“It’s getting more exciting for you (the press) by the way because we talked about the same thing for weeks and now that we lost one game (against Leicester on Tuesday), you see how the attention changes,” Klopp continued.

“It doesn’t change for us, but it does for the outside world, and thank God we don’t have to deal with it very often.”

“We come to the training ground a lot to get better, to focus on it, and to give ourselves permission.”

