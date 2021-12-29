Liverpool made millions thanks to FSG’s harsh transfer approach to out-of-contract kid.

In recent years, Liverpool has been no pushover when it comes to selling academy talent.

There was a time when Liverpool would enviously watch as rivals Manchester United and Chelsea demanded top cash for their young stars, regardless of how successful they had been at Old Trafford or Stamford Bridge.

A slew of Liverpool players, on the other hand, would just leave at the conclusion of their contracts, with the Reds commanding pitiful prices for the ones they did sell.

Jay Spearing, Conor Coady, Martin Kelly, Jack Robinson, and Suso, for example, are five of the more well-known individuals from the Liverpool academy, all of whom have had acceptable post-Anfield careers to differing degrees.

Despite appearing in cup finals for Liverpool and enjoying top-flight careers in England, Italy, and Spain after their departures, the Reds only received £5.5 million for their services.

However, the £49 million received from Man City in July 2015 signaled a change in strategy from the Reds, who went on to establish themselves to be the toughest negotiators since Jurgen Klopp took over as manager the following October.

Liverpool have comfortably collected well over £100 million for players who have come through their system under the German, with Harry Wilson’s £12 million move to Fulham the most recent illustration of the Reds’ shrewd activity when it comes to departures under FSG.

Some transactions have unavoidably been more significant than others.

While Liverpool can boast of bringing in £23.5 million for Rhian Brewster and £15 million for Jordan Ibe, two of their more successful exits, they also had to settle for meager £250,000 compensation fees for the likes of Joao Carlos Teixeira and Jordan Rossiter when they chose to leave English soil at the end of their contracts.

However, one Reds exit in recent years exemplifies how they now handle business with a strong posture to ensure maximum profit.

Brad Smith made his first appearance for Liverpool on this day in 2013. A £6 million relocation to AFC would be completed. “The summary has come to an end.”