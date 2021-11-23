Liverpool ‘love’, a Villarreal winger, will have a transfer tryout versus Manchester United.

Liverpool could be watching Manchester United’s vital Champions League match against Villarreal on Tuesday night.

Although much of the focus will be on whether the Red Devils can respond quickly following the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the Reds have other reasons to be interested in this match.

Arnaut Danjuma, a winger who joined Villarreal from Bournemouth in the summer transfer window and is a teammate of Liverpool centre-back Virgil van Dijk on the international stage with Holland, is a potential starter.

Danjuma played for the Cherries in the Championship for a season and a half, scoring 17 goals and assisting seven times in his final season.

Villareal spent £21.3 million to capture his services and make the step up to La Liga as a result of his performances.

Danjuma has embraced this challenge since joining Unai Emery’s side, scoring seven goals in 15 games, with two of those goals coming in the Champions League.

Despite the fact that he has only recently arrived in Spain, rumours in recent weeks have suggested that Liverpool see the Dutch international as a long-term replacement for either Mohamed Salah or Sadio Mane.

The Reds must begin planning for the future by pursuing players with a number of years left at the top level, with both players approaching 30 next year.

In recent years, Liverpool has made a habit of signing players who aren’t quite ready, only to develop them into world-class stars at Anfield.

This was the situation with the current front four, with Diogo Jota, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane, and Mohamed Salah all improving their game after joining.

And it appears that Danjuma has already surfaced as a candidate for the Reds’ next possible acquisition.

“Liverpool are seeking for wingers because they’ll be losing Salah and Mane [at the Africa Cup of Nations]in January,” Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano stated of Liverpool’s January transfer ambitions.

“There will be no panic purchases; only if there is a good opportunity will they do so. I’ve heard Danjuma is popular in Liverpool “Romano added.

