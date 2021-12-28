Liverpool loses the wrong game as a £100 million decline reveals the truth about the title chase.

The image of Alisson Becker sprinting up to a Liverpool corner was once the precursor to a legendary Jurgen Klopp moment.

A recurrence here, in the midst of stoppage time at the King Power, smacks of desperation from an out-of-time side.

The job that Liverpool now faces in the Premier League title battle appears to be insurmountable.

While most other clubs have been scrambling to get enough players fit to pitch teams in recent weeks, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has been able to dismiss £100 million Jack Grealish and Phil Foden for disciplinary reasons, allowing Ferran Torres to join Barcelona.

That would be the same Manchester City team that has scored 17 goals in their last three games to take control of the standings, despite the fact that their main flaw is the lack of a striker.

The same City who, at the halfway point of the season, had a six-point lead over Klopp’s Reds.

Liverpool came into this game as the fresher, more rested side, having not played since the 22nd, but once replacement Ademola Lookman had put an injury-plagued, tired Leicester in front, they never looked like turning it around.

Prior to this, the Reds had scored in every game since April, but whenever they generated anything like a good chance in front of goal, Kasper Schmeichel was in inspired form.

It must be stated, though, that they were few and far between.

Klopp will find it tough to swallow the idea that his side was halted in their tracks by a squad with no recognized centre-backs after scoring a Premier League-high 50 goals before Tuesday night.

With Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho, and Curtis Jones all available again, the manager named a solid lineup for this match, with the latter dropping to the bench.

Following a tense Carabao Cup clash last week, a rivalry has emerged almost out of nowhere with Leicester.

Liverpool fans were understandably irritated by some of the inane shouts from the away end about “feeding the Scousers,” while Foxes supporters were enraged by a Tyler Morton tackle that will keep Ricardo Pereira out for the foreseeable future. “The summary has come to an end.”