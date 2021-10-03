Liverpool lineups following Man City’s choices on Roberto Firmino and Curtis Jones.

Manchester City is the name of the team. Guardiola, Pep. And then there’s everything else.

So Jurgen Klopp has some important team selection decisions to make this afternoon.

What should I do?

With Trent Alexander-Arnold out injured, James Milner can start at right-back.

There’s no reason to change the back line after almost five days since the Champions League match in Porto, so it’s back to Alisson Becker, Andy Robertson, Virgil van Dijk, and Joel Matip.

The midfield, particularly Fabinho and Jordan Henderson, may be regarded to be in the same boat.

Has Curtis Jones, on the other hand, done enough to preserve his starting role?

With a hand in all five goals in Portugal, he should be able to keep pace with Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Then there’s the forwards.

Mohamed Salah is a foregone conclusion. The other two, on the other hand, are more difficult to determine.

Roberto Firmino should start after his brace against Porto, and Sadio Mane gets the nod ahead of Diogo Jota on the left due to his greater defensive qualities.

In the second half, Jota can come on and cause havoc.

We’re about to play the biggest game of the season thus far.

Three points for Liverpool before the international break would be huge, moving the Reds back to the top of the table.

In reality, there isn’t much that has to be tweaked for today’s team, with Jurgen Klopp’s important choice coming up first.

Roberto Firmino or Diogo Jota?

After a two-goal cameo off the bench in Porto on Tuesday, the Brazilian will be confident, and he may be better suited to keeping the ball against Man City’s defense.

Curtis Jones has to start in midfield after his outstanding performance against the Portuguese, which he shared with Fabinho and Jordan Henderson.

When you’re playing Man City, there’s no room for error, so Jurgen Klopp needs to get his team selection right if Liverpool is to win three points.

Right-back and midfield are two key areas of concern.

But first, let’s look at the rest of the defense. Alisson, Joel Matip, and Virgil van Dijk all start. Kostas Tsimikas has established himself as a legitimate left-back contender, but Andy Robertson must start this game.

So to the right, where Joe Gomez is a true professional. “The summary has come to an end.”