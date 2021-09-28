Liverpool legends and Everton praise Roger Hunt as the club’s “number one legend.”

Former Liverpool players have been leading tributes to the club’s legend Roger Hunt.

Hunt died on Tuesday afternoon at the age of 83, and the club immediately paid tribute to one of Liverpool’s all-time great goal scorers.

The striker joined Liverpool in 1958 and made his debut against Scunthorpe United a year later, scoring the first of his 285 goals for the club.

No player has scored more league goals for the Reds than Hunt’s 244 in 404 games, and past teammates were quick to voice their thoughts on his legacy, with Everton also sending a message of condolences.

Roger Hunt, a Liverpool great, has died at the age of 83.

His powerful strike partnership with Ian St John ushered in the beginnings of a magnificent period at Anfield, as part of the Bill Shankly side that earned promotion to the First Division in 1962.

In 1965, both men scored in extra time as Liverpool won their first-ever FA Cup against Leeds United, a success sandwiched between league titles in 1964 and 1966.

Hunt’s goal-scoring prowess also earned him international recognition, with 34 England caps and 18 goals.

He was an important member of England’s 1966 World Cup-winning squad, scoring three goals and starting alongside Geoff Hurst in the 4-2 victory over West Germany in the Final.

Despite the fact that it was his striking partner who was knighted by the Queen, Hunt later told The Washington Newsday that he didn’t want any formal honors because ‘Sir Roger’ had already been knighted by the Anfield crowd.

“It was never required of me” (a knighthood). The Kop made me a knight. That signifies a lot more,” he explained.