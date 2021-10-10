Liverpool leads Newcastle by £560 million, while Paul Scholes confesses he is worried about the Champions League.

Sunday, October 10th’s morning digest

Following the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund’s purchase of Newcastle United, big-name players were immediately identified as prospective transfer targets.

Though some fans were quick to congratulate their owners on their wealth, the North East club may not be able to splurge the cash as Manchester City did in 2008.

Newcastle will have to spend money gradually, strengthening both their players and the club’s overall infrastructure over time, according to Financial Fair Play rules saying that a club cannot lose more than £105 million in three years.

CIES estimated Liverpool’s current roster to be worth £742 million, a difference of over £560 million when compared to Newcastle’s, indicating that the Magpies have a long way to go before they can compete with the Reds.

The former Manchester United midfielder has reluctantly accepted that Liverpool is one of the Champions League favorites.

Scholes believes United’s two arch rivals, Manchester City and Barcelona, are the frontrunners for the European Cup, and he has explained the differences between the Reds and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

Manchester United lost their first group game to Swiss club Young Boys before beating Villarreal thanks to a last-minute strike from Cristiano Ronaldo – and Scholes believes he has figured out why he believes Liverpool are a far stronger proposition.

“That, I believe, is the difference between United and Liverpool and City.” He described them as “far more aggressive and attack-minded.”

.