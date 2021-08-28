Liverpool issues a statement as fans once again miss the start of the Chelsea game at Anfield.

After some fans were left waiting outside Anfield after the game had started on Saturday, Liverpool has apologized and praised them for their patience.

The Reds have introduced a new ticketing system at the stadium, which caused a number of fans to miss out on the first home game of the season last week against Burnley.

And, yet again, during Chelsea’s Premier League visit this weekend, some of the club’s ardent supporters experienced similar issues and missed the opening of the game.

For the first time in a year and a half, Liverpool recognized the problems in a statement and apologized for the inconvenience.

“We’d want to express our gratitude to everyone of our supporters who attended our home match against Chelsea today for their patience and support in gaining entrance to Anfield,” said the statement.

“As with the Burnley game, we’ve recently made a lot of adjustments to our stadium entrance systems, and the supporter cooperation today was outstanding.

“Today’s performance was better than last week’s, although we are aware that a lot of fans were still outside Anfield at kick-off time, for which we apologize.

“We recognize that there is still more work to be done to get this right and give the best possible matchday experience for our supporters based on our first two home games in 18 months.

“We will continue to learn from these lessons and will work quickly and efficiently to remedy any and all unresolved issues.”

Following a 1-1 draw with Chelsea on Saturday, Jurgen Klopp’s side will play Italian heavyweights Milan at Anfield on Wednesday, September 15 to kick off their Champions League campaign.