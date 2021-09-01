Liverpool is worried about two things as the transfer season shuts, but comparing them to Man City’s £100 million is ridiculous.

While I like and respect what other teams do with their business throughout each transfer window, I try not to let it influence my assessment of Liverpool’s.

To be honest, I’ve found it a little more challenging this year. Despite the fact that we have yet to witness Ibrahima Konate in competitive action for Liverpool, I was pleased with his signing because the same risks could not be taken with the centre-back issue that hampered Liverpool’s 2020/21 campaign.

However, when I consider the big picture, I can’t help but believe that more movement should have been made in terms of both possible incomings and outgoings.

For example, Divock Origi will always have a special place in the hearts of Liverpool fans thanks to his derby goals and Champions League heroics, but it appears that the only way the Reds could have recruited a forward this year would have been by selling the Belgian, and such a move has never looked likely at any point during the summer.

Origi’s asking price appeared to be around £15m-£20m, which, given his lack of playing time, explains why there has appeared to be little interest in him, though he may now receive some minutes if Firmino’s injury keeps him out for an extended period.

With the African Cup of Nations being pushed to January, the Reds will be without Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, and Naby Keita from midfield, which is one of my primary concerns this season. There must be a plan in place to compensate for their absence, otherwise Liverpool may face a difficult season.

I’m also referring to the squad as a whole, because the first-team XI is capable of facing anyone, and, to use a cliché, you can categorize Virgil van Dijk and Harvey Elliott as new acquisitions after injury and return from loan, respectively, based on the quality they have brought to the group.

I don't like to compare Liverpool's transfer activity to that of trophy competitors, but when you see Manchester City splashing £100 million on Jack Grealish, Chelsea comes to mind.