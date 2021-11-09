Liverpool is taught yet another severe lesson as Kaide Gordon prepares to make his comeback.

Liverpool’s Papa John’s Trophy campaign came to a halt when they were dealt yet another harsh lesson.

The Reds’ under-21s were thrashed 5-0 by League Two side Port Vale on Tuesday evening.

Liverpool, who had previously been beaten at Rochdale and Bolton Wanderers, finished bottom of their group for the third season in a row, having won nine of their previous 11 games.

Coach Barry Lewtas’ selection was once again hampered by international call-ups and absences, notably in midfield.

The Reds were obliged to field a scratch midfield with forwards Max Woltman and Jack Bearne dropping back to join Dominic Corness because Luca Stephenson and Elijah Dixon-Bonner were both injured, James Balagizi was on England duty, and Tyler Morton was practicing with the first team.

Bobby Clark, a 16-year-old summer acquisition from Newcastle United, led the attack, while Stefan Bajcetic, who turned 17 only a few months ago, played right back.

Kaide Gordon continued his comeback from injury with a 76-minute appearance that started brightly as he saw two shots saved and another blocked in the same attack.

Mateusz Musialowski was hunted out twice after brilliant jinking runs, but the inevitable lack of midfield support allowed Port Vale to counter-attack easily.

On 15 minutes, after Liverpool goalkeeper Marcelo Pitaluga had saved Dennis Politic with a fantastic save, a cross from the left by the striker was headed in at the far post by the unmarked George Lloyd.

Vale’s lead was increased 11 minutes later when Politic raced free from an easy throughball by Jake Taylor and finished at the near post.

Liverpool had chances, with Corness hitting the crossbar twice on the volley and Jarell Quansah forcing Aide Stone to turn over a 25-yard effort.

Port Vale summoned former Liverpool player David Amoo during the second half after Malvind Benning’s attempt was deflected past Pitaluga by the unlucky Quansah.

After Pitaluga had parried aside a header by the unmarked Leon Legge from a corner, Aaron Martin was first to the rebound on 63 minutes, with Liverpool weary. “The summary has come to an end.”