Liverpool is ready to meet their match, as evidenced by a £40 million double transaction.

In today’s game, Liverpool is in good shape.

Under Jurgen Klopp, the club that had been on a steady decline and failed to compete at the top level of the Premier League for a lot of years has been resurrected.

With the exception of an injury-plagued season last year, the Reds have competed for football’s highest honors under the German coach, reaching three European finals since 2015 and scoring at least 97 points thrice in England’s top flight.

The good times have returned, but only after the club began to approach things differently, particularly in terms of player recruiting.

During Klopp’s tenure, the club has made a succession of unusual and somewhat dubious decisions, choosing to ignore biases and perceived shortcomings while acquiring players for their roster.

Gini Wijnaldum, Xherdan Shaqiri, and Andy Robertson, for example, came from relegated teams, with those players previously deemed unappealing by the majority of Premier League clubs.

In their pursuit of Mohamed Salah, the Reds had to defy conventional opinion, since the Egyptian was incorrectly considered as a player who failed in England while at Chelsea.

His lack of success was due to his inability to get on the field, not a lack of ability.

Liverpool has also shown a willingness to wait for key targets like Virgil van Dijk and Alisson Becker, as well as a deft ability to move players for huge transfer payments.

This Saturday, Klopp’s side will travel to London to face Brentford, a club that has benefited from embracing fresh ideas as well.

The Bees are owned by Matthew Benham, who also owns Danish club FC Midtjylland, and have used analytics in their decision-making process since his purchase in 2012.

Benham, a numbers-driven gambler, launched Smartodds in 2004 to provide ‘statistical research and sports modeling services to consumers, including professional gamblers,’ according to their website.

Brentford has defied conventional wisdom as they have risen through the English football pyramid from League One since Benham took management.

