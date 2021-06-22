Liverpool is no longer in jeopardy thanks to Barcelona’s £451 million transfer.

Barcelona may breathe a sigh of relief after members approved a refinancing package worth £451 million (€525 million).

The Spanish heavyweights, who, together with Real Madrid and Juventus, are still lobbying for the Super League’s ascent, have been one of the European football clubs most hit by the financial instability produced by the coronavirus outbreak.

The club’s debt exceeds €1 billion, and there has been rising concern that, with a large portion of that debt due in the near future, they might be unable to satisfy some of their financial obligations.

The loan, which was brokered with US investment firm Goldman Sachs, was authorized by the Barcelona membership in a special general meeting over the weekend. It will be paid back over 15 years at a 3% annual rate.

Its purpose will not be to boost the club’s recruitment drive or transfer fees; rather, it will be utilized to meet payroll commitments as well as service debt incurred via previous moves.

The £142 million signing of Philippe Coutinho from Liverpool in 2018, a move that allowed the Reds to go out and sign the likes of Virgil van Dijk and Alisson, two key additions to the club’s Champions League and Premier League triumphs, is one of those past transfers that they have yet to pay the balance on.

Coutinho’s relationship with Barcelona has not gone as well as either would have desired, with the Brazilian suffering for form during his time in Spain, his value plummeting to about £25 million, and speculation linking him with a move away from the Nou Camp this summer.

However, Barcelona is still owed money from the Coutinho transfer.

The remaining amount owed to the Reds in both short and long-term payables was £35.5 million, according to Barca’s October 2020 records. The Reds, on the other hand, have already collected that money after selling their debt to a third-party lender.

However, that debt has been sold in order to free up funds.