Liverpool is hoping to attract £15 million in summer moves.

At the moment, Liverpool’s transfer focus is on outgoings.

The Reds have taken a relaxed approach to the transfer market since the £36 million signing of Ibrahima Konate in May.

As Jurgen Klopp and his staff prepare to work with their squad at their Austrian headquarters in Saalfelden, he has been able to welcome back a number of players with whom he hasn’t worked in a long time.

While Konate was a welcome addition to the defense, so were Joe Gomez, Joel Matip, and Virgil van Dijk, who are all working their way back into contention for a starting spot.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is back in training as well, ahead of the huge curtain-raiser against Norwich on August 14.

Despite multiple links to the likes of Saul Niguez, Youri Tielemans, and Renato Sanches, genuine talk of a Gini Wijnaldum successor or another addition to the frontline has gone dead for the time being.

Liverpool is said to have met with the representatives of Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Florian Neuhaus, but no deal is expected.

The Reds are still looking to shed numerous peripheral players in an overcrowded roster in order to free up finances for individuals capable of making an impact in the first team.

Right now, Marko Grujic is perhaps the epicenter of it all.

The Serbian midfielder is in high demand, particularly in Porto, where he had a strong season with Sergio Conceicao’s Dragons.

In all tournaments, he appeared 39 times for the Portuguese giants, and he did more than enough to leave an indelible impression on Conceicao.

“He wants to stay, but money is tight at Porto,” a source close to the club said.

“His figures indicate that under Conceicao, he enjoyed one of his best seasons. They want the player, but they must first sell.

“Sergio is the coach who has given Grujic the most matches in a season of his career.

“His exposure to the ball in games is indicated by the amount of passes he made, but he also had a high proportion of correct passes in midfield.

“He had fewer as well. The summary comes to a close.