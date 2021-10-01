Liverpool is eyeing a huge market as FSG looks to take the next step after a £140 million investment.

Liverpool will look to India as part of its commercial expansion goals in the coming years.

Despite the impact of the pandemic on overall club finances, where the club posted a £46 million pre-tax loss, the Reds have been increasing their commercial revenues since Fenway Sports Group took over the club in 2010. Commercial income for the most recent 2019/20 accounts was £217 million, up £29 million from the previous year.

Eight new commercial relationships were signed, notably with Electronic Arts and Iugis, while current partners such as Nivea and long-time Reds commercial partner Carlsberg extended their sponsorship deals with the club.

In an exclusive interview with The Washington Newsday this week, Liverpool’s commercial director Matt Scammell stated that, despite the pandemic’s impact, commercial performance had remained robust over the past 12 months, and that deals with Nike, Expedia, and AXA had aided that strength.

Liverpool’s commercial revenues have increased by 168% since FSG took management, with the club posting a £77.4 million profit in their first year.

However, as the club’s appeal and brand have risen around the world as a result of Jurgen Klopp’s amazing success, which has included Champions League and Premier League titles, Liverpool’s goal now is to translate that success and interest into increased commercial earnings.

India is one of the areas where they want to see growth.

Cricket remains India’s most popular sport, and FSG partners RedBird Capital purchased a 25% investment in Rajasthan Royals, an Indian Premier League cricket side, earlier this year, identifying the IPL’s potential worth.

Football, on the other hand, remains popular, and according to a Global Web Index research based on data from internet users, Liverpool has roughly 96 million admirers in the country up until the end of July 2021, with those people having self-identified as supporting the Reds. However, with a population of 1.36 billion people, there is plenty of room for expansion.

"We are not up there with cricket in India," Scammell told Campaign India, "but we are definitely rising in the region."