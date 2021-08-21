Liverpool is desperate to reclaim the Premier League, as this beautiful Anfield moment demonstrates.

The nearly 18-month wait wasn’t worth it.

It was, nevertheless, quite near.

The ball made its way to Virgil van Dijk deep within his own half, as tensions inside Anfield began to fray as Liverpool’s attempts to put an obstinate Burnley to bed were again foiled.

The Dutchman sent a typical crossfield pass from left to right to full Premier League debutant Harvey Elliott, whose magnificent first touch and flicked pass put the ball in the path of Trent Alexander-Arnold, who was on his way.

The right-back sent the ball to an unmarked Sadio Mane inside the box, who let it bounce once before blasting a first-time finish past Nick Pope.

Devastating, precise, and sharp, Liverpool had turned defense into attack in a matter of seconds, the old Reds with a sprinkling of the new.

Anfield, for one, was ecstatic.

Despite the fact that it has been 532 days since Liverpool last played in front of a sell-out crowd at Anfield in the Premier League, Jurgen Klopp’s team provided more strong proof that a tumultuous previous campaign has been fully committed to the past.

Liverpool has the bit between their teeth once more, revitalized, regenerated, and recognised.

Indeed, this was a long cry from the team that had only seven months earlier conceded their illustrious 68-game unbeaten home league record to Burnley.

When Diogo Jota headed in the opener after 18 minutes, the 50,000-plus crowd erupted in joy and relief, the first top-flight goal scored at Anfield since Sadio Mane scored against Bournemouth on March 7, 2020.

The mood had been buzzing in the moments leading up to kick-off, but it had now turned jubilant.

And Liverpool’s expressiveness and expansiveness, as well as their ability to withstand the predicted Burnley assault, will have been noted by their Premier League rivals.

Sean Dyche, the infamous party pooper, couldn’t ruin this day.

Following the superb performances of Van Dijk, Matip, and captain Jordan Henderson, the final missing element was the return of the much-loved home support.

The excellent finish to last season suggested that hunger and steel had returned, but there can be no doubts now, even at this early stage.

Liverpool, with all of its components, swept everyone off their feet.