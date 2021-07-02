Liverpool is a long-term investment. After the Chelsea transfer lesson, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino’s replacement

Liverpool could still recruit another attacker before the conclusion of the summer transfer season, but Harvey Elliott is expected to be one of the players Jurgen Klopp can call upon.

Elliott scored seven goals and added 12 assists in 43 games for Blackburn in all competitions last season, displaying a level of consistency far beyond his years.

Tony Mowbray kept him on the bench for a few weeks, but he started 31 of the 46 Championship games and played some minutes in every league match after joining the Lancashire side in October.

On the Liverpool.com podcast, Guy Clarke remarked, “Elliott is only 18 years old, and we wonder if he’ll be able to go up to the Premier League after only one complete season in the Championship.”

“But look at Chelsea, with players like Tammy Abraham and, most notably, Mason Mount, who have risen through the ranks after periods in the second tier.”

“Elliott will not play nearly 50 games for Blackburn like he did last season, but he has demonstrated that he is ready, and that is one intriguing aspect of it all.”

“When Jurgen Klopp and Michael Edwards were in control of transactions, Liverpool consistently made like-for-like replacements.

“People know how much money Liverpool has and can hold them to ransom, but they’ve had time to prepare for the departure of Gini Wijnaldum.”

“Curtis Jones spent last season studying from him and progressing from an academy prospect to a fully-fledged senior central midfielder.

“Elliott can learn from both Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah – it’s a scary prospect that he may become a combination of the two – and Liverpool could already have their long-term solutions in Kirkby, waiting to be unleashed.”

When the 2021/22 season begins, Liverpool will be under pressure to return to the standards they achieved in 2018/19 and 2019/20, but Elliott will play minutes anyway.

With Xherdan Shaqiri’s price tag established at £13 million, Elliott has a chance to replace him in the summer. The summary comes to a close.