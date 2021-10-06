Liverpool is a fantastic city. Didi Hamann predicts Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s departure from Manchester United.

Dietmar Hamann, a former Liverpool midfielder, says it is only a matter of time before Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is fired.

United was expected to have a big season after a large summer transfer window in which the club spent a lot of money.

Before Cristiano Ronaldo returned from Juventus, Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane joined the club.

The weekend’s 0-0 tie with Everton was the latest in a string of bad results, and Hamman believes Ronaldo is already dragging his team.

Kaide Gordon is set to sign his first professional deal with Liverpool.

And the former Germany international believes Solskjaer will be out the door at Old Trafford soon.

“Cristiano Ronaldo is the sole reason United is still in the Premier League title fight and playing well in the Champions League,” he told Sky Sports.

“I don’t want to know where they would be if he and his aspirations weren’t there. It’s all a jumble. The Theatre of Dreams was once located at Old Trafford. It’s more like nightmares than dreams right now.

“Right now, their performance is awful. They just don’t know how to play football. I don’t understand why Jadon Sancho is so far behind expectations.

“They have a good player with a lot of experience in Varane, and they have a player who knows the Premier League in Ronaldo.

“I figured it would be simple to include that into the team. I feel the manager will be under a lot of stress.

“I feel it is just a question of time until they fire him, not if, because he has been there for far too long and has failed to make any progress. They continue to play the same boring football that is not representative of Manchester United.

“I believe the manager will be replaced soon. We’ll have to wait and see if the new management is able to maximize his or her abilities. But Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is currently incapable of doing so.”