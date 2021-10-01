Liverpool injury updates and return dates ahead of their match against Manchester City.

Liverpool has a relatively healthy team for their match against Manchester City, knowing that a win would put the Reds four points clear at the top of the Premier League.

Last season, Jurgen Klopp dealt with a serious injury issue, missing several of his important players for significant periods of time.

Though the German coach has encountered fitness difficulties this season, they are few and far between as he prepares for Sunday’s match at Anfield.

The most recent setback for Liverpool was the injury suffered by Trent Alexander-Arnold on Monday, just before the team’s Champions League match against Porto.

On Pep Guardiola’s Man City, Jurgen Klopp might unleash a new Liverpool formation.

Alexander-Arnold was ruled out of the Reds’ final 5-1 win due to a groin problem, and he will be replaced by James Milner in the match against Pep Guardiola’s side.

However, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has offered a date for his return, telling the club’s website on Thursday that “the boys will be back I think after the international break.”

Thiago Alcantara, who has been out of action since the 3-0 win over Crystal Palace earlier this month, was also mentioned by Klopp.

The Spain international has missed the Reds’ last three games due to a calf ailment, but like Alexander-Arnold, his manager expects him to be fit for Liverpool’s home game against Watford on October 16.

In other news, Harvey Elliott’s rehabilitation has yet to be given a precise timeline. Though the club’s doctor had stated that he “can confidently say we expect him to feature again later in the season.”

After recovering from recent injury problems, both Naby Keita and Roberto Firmino are anticipated to be in contention for starting spots versus City.

Firmino made his comeback against Brentford last weekend after missing the game with Chelsea last month, and then scored twice as a substitute against Porto in midweek.

Keita also played in Liverpool’s Champions League squad after recovering from a foot and ankle injury that forced him to be replaced at halftime against Norwich in the Carabao Cup.