Liverpool humiliated Manchester United at Old Trafford behind the scenes.

Mohamed Salah completed his hat-trick by rolling the ball past David de Gea. As the ecstatic Egyptian sprinted towards them to celebrate, the away end erupted in joy.

However, elsewhere at Old Trafford, the clattering sound of plastic seats being flipped could be heard as Manchester United fans made their way to the exit.

They had had enough after only 50 minutes, with their team behind 5-0 to a Liverpool side that demonstrated the wide disparity that has existed between the two teams on the field for some time.

To be honest, while television images showed a large number of fans abandoning their team and returning home, the majority of the deserters would eventually return for the final stages of a war Jurgen Klopp’s side had already won.

Indeed, the angst and anger sparked by Liverpool’s complete destruction of United was evident at halftime, when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his players were booed as they returned to the dressing room.

At full-time, there were only whispers, as United fans had long accepted their team’s fate. Instead, the away end erupted in celebration of one of the most remarkable – if not THE most remarkable – league results in the club’s history.

This was the kind of result that inspires songs, a generational clash akin to Liverpool’s legendary 5-0 win over Everton nearly 40 years ago.

Paul Gascoigne, who was in the directors’ box with Alex Ferguson and Kenny Dalglish, was undoubtedly impressed.

Liverpool had been given the typical Old Trafford welcome, with fans jeering them on to the field during the warm-up and subsequently as they emerged from the tunnel into a boiling cauldron.

It took only five minutes for Naby Keita’s opener to put out the fires and expose all of United’s players’ and supporters’ worries and uncertainties.

One became two, three became four, marking the first time United had trailed by such a large margin at halftime in a Premier League match.

Curtis Jones, who came in just before the half-hour for the injured James Milner, strolled out to warm up to great applause from the away end during the half-time break.

United, on the other hand, was sent out a few minutes early and left to stew.