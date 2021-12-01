Liverpool humiliate Everton, with Mohamed Salah proving Lionel Messi correct.

Mohamed Salah has wasted no time in demonstrating that Lionel Messi is absolutely correct.

Salah’s time to earn the Ballon d’Or, which he won for the record seventh time earlier this week, was assured by the Argentine great.

And the Liverpool forward made a mockery of his seventh-place finish in the final rankings in a devastatingly one-sided rivalry here.

It’s pointless to try to figure out which six players are currently better than the Egyptian.

Given the convincing evidence that repeats season after season, figuring out a single name is almost hard.

Salah wasn’t exactly at his imperious best here. He wasn’t required to be.

Even when not quite at the heights that have demolished greater teams than a dishevelled, disillusioned Everton, his two goals, both of which owed much to his pace, calmness, and unerring finishing ability, demonstrated his absolute talent.

Salah’s first goal came after the outstanding Jordan Henderson had sent him clear of Lucas Digne, and he floated a trademark beautiful drive with his left foot beyond Jordan Pickford.

His second goal had echoes of his famous strike against Manchester United almost two years prior, when he took advantage of a mistake by Seamus Coleman before outrunning the Everton defender on a 40-yard sprint and rolling the ball into the bottom corner.

For the Mersey rivals, the time it took for the effort to finally cross the line must have been agonizing in different ways, finally extinguishing the light of a Blues revival that had flickered briefly in the aftermath of Demarai Gray’s 2-1 goal just before half-time.

Salah has scored 19 goals in 19 games this season, including 13 in nine away games. Astonishing.

But, like in this 239th Merseyside derby, a large number of people arrived at the correct time. A fantastic player with exceptional goal-scoring ability and impeccable timing. As Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp may put it, “the whole package.”

After the final whistle, the few Everton fans who remained inside Goodison Park vented their frustrations on the board, hurling obscenities at the directors’ box.

Meanwhile, the delighted away end rattled through the Kop songbook before launching into a rousing rendition.