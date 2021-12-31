Liverpool have the option to sign a £40 million player. Real Madrid is looking for a replacement for Jordan Henderson.

In 2021/22, Liverpool was the fourth-oldest team in the Premier League on average, with the XI they used against Aston Villa being the 14th-oldest in the league this season.

Four of the players that faced Steven Gerrard’s side were in their thirties, three were in their twenties, and only Trent Alexander-Arnold will be under the age of 28 by the conclusion of the season in May.

Julian Ward, Michael Edwards’ successor as sporting director, will have a rebuilding job on his hands this summer and beyond.

Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott, and Tyler Morton are all developing well in the midfield, so the future seems bright.

As Gini Wijnaldum prepares to return to the Premier League, Liverpool’s ‘rival’ Real Madrid is interested in signing the Ajax midfielder.

However, more new blood will be required soon enough, and there are reasons to believe that a recent rumor may be true.

Real Madrid are reportedly interested in signing Ajax midfielder Ryan Gravenberch, who is valued at £40 million, although they may face competition from Liverpool.

The 19-year-old, who has 18 months left on his contract, has already earned 10 caps for the Netherlands and has played alongside the likes of Virgil van Dijk and Gini Wijnaldum, so he’ll have heard much about life at Anfield.

Gravenberch also resembles one of Jurgen Klopp’s existing central alternatives, according to Statsbomb’s statistics on FBRef.

Jordan Henderson is one of the top ten midfielders with whom the Ajax teenager shares the most similarities.

However, because the latter only has advanced statistics from the Champions League and not the Eredivisie, the comparison should be taken with a grain of salt due to the tiny sample size.

Despite this, their projected assist averages per 90 are only 0.01 apart, and their progressive pass averages (those that advance the ball at least 10 yards towards the opposition’s goal or into their penalty area) are only 0.21 apart.

While the players don’t match up well across the board, Gravenberch appears to have several other noteworthy qualities.

While the players don't match up well across the board, Gravenberch appears to have several other noteworthy qualities.

He's among the top 7% of midfielders in terms of dribble completion and progressive carries.