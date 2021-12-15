Liverpool have received a double injury boost, but three players are still out for the visit of Newcastle United.

Roberto Firmino has resumed full training with Liverpool, with Jurgen Klopp reporting no new injury concerns.

After recuperating from an eye injury, Curtis Jones was available for ‘major chunks’ of practice this week, according to Klopp.

Both Firmino and Jones have been out since October, but Klopp has hinted that they could return against Newcastle United on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Harvey Elliott and goalkeeper Adrian have been ruled out, while Divock Origi has been ruled out due to a’minor injury.’

Klopp stated, “I don’t enjoy talking about it because every time I say something like, “It looks really nice,” I receive a call, but everything appears to be fine at the moment. There have been no new injuries.

“Bobby is back in full training, and Curtis was in large parts of training yesterday.

“Harvey is certainly out for the long haul, and Divock is dealing with a minor setback, as is Adrian. So everything else should be good.” Klopp said during a press conference on Wednesday: “Curtis only had a brief meeting with the team. It couldn’t be more ideal in terms of timing.” Klopp also stated that all players were tested for coronavirus this week and that the findings were negative.

He went on to say: “I believe that those of us who are eligible have been boosted.

“Those who aren’t yet will be as soon as they can.”