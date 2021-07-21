Liverpool have made a proposal for Saul Niguez and are preparing a deal for Mohamed Salah.

Following the first round of friendlies in Austria, Jurgen Klopp and his Liverpool team have ramped up their preparations for the new season.

However, while the German begins to examine the Reds’ current collection of players, Liverpool continues to be connected with reinforcements ahead of the new season.

Here’s a rundown of all the latest rumours regarding Liverpool’s incomings and outgoings.

Jarred Bowen is a writer and a musician.

The Sportsmanship (James Pearce)

According to James Pearce, Anfield authorities are considering West Ham attacker Jarrod Bowen as a potential deputy to Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, and Diogo Jota.

Bowen’s profile suits Liverpool’s needs this summer in terms of his age, playing style, and versatility, as the Reds attempt to decrease the quality gap between their starting eleven and bench replacements.

However, according to The Athletic, the futures of Divock Origi and Xherden Shaqiri may play a major role in any deal to bring the English forward to Anfield.

Any agreement to get Bown to Anfield, however, could be tricky due to the fact that his current contract with West Ham United does not expire until 2025, as well as the inflated sum that the Hammers may expect due to his youth and Englishness.

Niguez, Saul.

Sport Diario

Liverpool have reportedly made a £34.5 million bid for Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez, according to Diario Sport.

Following a failed deal to Barcelona earlier this summer, Niguez has been extensively linked with a move to Anfield in recent weeks.

As Liverpool looks to replace Gini Wijnaldum, who left the club earlier this summer after a five-year spell, many believe the Spanish midfielder would be an ideal fit at Anfield.

Salah Mohamed Salah Mohamed Salah Mohamed Salah Mohamed Sala

The New York Times (Paul Joyce)

Liverpool will want to tie down talisman Mohamed Salah to a new Anfield contract, according to Paul Joyce, with the Egyptian’s current contract ending in 2023.

Salah, along with Alisson, Fabinho, and Virgil van Dijk, is said to be in talks with the club, according to Joyce.

Salah’s long-term future has been a hot topic in the Premier League since he broke the record for most goals in a season. “The summary has come to an end.”