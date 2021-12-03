Liverpool have joined Man City in the fight for the £34 million midfielder, and have offered to ‘double’ the salaries of the Barcelona star.

The January transfer window is rapidly approaching, and Liverpool has been connected with a number of prospective new signings.

The Reds’ only first-team signing during the summer window was Ibrahima Konate, while several others left on loan or on permanent deals.

Despite the fact that the transfer market is still open, Liverpool is said to be interested in a number of players.

Here, we look at some of the most recent rumors circulating online and on social media, as well as how probable they are to come true.

Fichajes is a Spanish news outlet.

Liverpool is one of five clubs said to be interested in signing Sanches in the next months, according to the article.

Manchester City, Newcastle United, AC Milan, and Barcelona are all said to be potential new destinations for the Portugal international, according to the article.

Sanches is also said to be worth roughly €40 million (£34 million), though it is unclear if a move is more likely in January or next summer.

Sanches was linked with a move to Liverpool last summer, but the midfielder suffered an injury in August that put a stop to any chances of his leaving Lille.

Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo.

El Nacional, a Spanish news site, via the Daily Mail.

Liverpool are in talks to sign the Barcelona centre-back in the next months, according to the report.

According to the source, the Reds are willing to treble Araujo’s current income at the Nou Camp in order to get him to move to Anfield.

Araujo’s present contract runs until the summer of 2023, and while there have been rumors of a possible extension, his current term expires in 18 months.

Chelsea, along with Liverpool, has been linked with a move for the Uruguayan international.

Sheffield United striker Daniel Jebbison.

TeamTalk is an acronym for “teamwork.”

Liverpool is one of the clubs interested in the gifted striker presently on loan at Burton Albion, according to the source.

Sheffield United striker Daniel Jebbison.