Liverpool have been offered hope over the two as Jurgen Klopp makes his summer recruitment decision.

On Friday, September 10th, here is your Liverpool evening digest.

The international break is finally over, and Liverpool will face Leeds United in Premier League play on Sunday.

Jurgen Klopp’s players have returned from all around the world, with the exception of Brazil, and the Reds were photographed going through exercises on Thursday in preparation for the trip to Elland Road.

Some players returned from injury, while others were absent for the same reason, leaving them unable for the game this weekend.

Due to the tiny number of incoming players over the summer, the group that assembled on Thursday was basically the same as it was at the end of last season.

Klopp, on the other hand, chose to refresh the roster by letting players leave and just recruiting defender Ibrahima Konate.

While many Reds fans were concerned by the lack of inbound action, Klopp had a message for them.

With so few new players arriving at Anfield this summer, losing a first-team player this season would be disastrous.

The availability of Alisson Becker and Fabinho remains a question mark for Liverpool’s trip to Elland Road.

Due to Brazil’s request to Fifa to punish any Premier League that refused to release their players during the recent international break, both players, along with the temporarily injured Roberto Firmino, are currently prohibited from playing for the club.

Mexico, on the other hand, chose to drop the same protest with FIFA, prompting Klopp to encourage Brazil to do the same.

