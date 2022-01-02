Liverpool have been linked with a surprise approach for Eden Hazard, but it appears that they will’miss out’ on Karim Adeyemi.

The January transfer market is now open, but what does Liverpool have in store?

On four fronts, the Reds are still in contention for silverware this season, but they are about to be dealt a quadruple blow.

After Sunday’s critical match against Chelsea, Sadio Mane, Naby Keita, and Mohamed Salah will depart for the African Cup of Nations.

As a result, a number of players have been linked with Jurgen Klopp’s team to fill the vacuum left by their outgoing three.

We’ve compiled a list of the most recent Reds speculations below.

Eden Hazard is a fictional character.

El Nacional is a national newspaper in Mexico.

Jurgen Klopp is allegedly interested in bringing Eden Hazard, a former Chelsea winger, to Liverpool.